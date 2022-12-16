Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded at UBS Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.63 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

