Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,523,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,950 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

