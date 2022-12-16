Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.02

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.02 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 5893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Triumph Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

