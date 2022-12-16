TrueUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.16 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $754.90 million and $36.16 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.80 or 0.28775269 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 754,948,520 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
