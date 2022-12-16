TrueUSD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.16 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $754.90 million and $36.16 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 754,948,520 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

