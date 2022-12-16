TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.10 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $752.20 million and approximately $35.10 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $903.86 or 0.05365115 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00488592 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,877.09 or 0.28949310 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 752,893,408 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
