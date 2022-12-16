Truist Financial Downgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $23.10 on Friday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.