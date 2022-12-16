Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 661 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

