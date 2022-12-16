Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 185 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $250.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.95 and a 200 day moving average of $242.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

