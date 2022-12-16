Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 325 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Lennar Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $116.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

