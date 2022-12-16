Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $343.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $591.58.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.19.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

