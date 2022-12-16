Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

