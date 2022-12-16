Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.88 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.