Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $41.49 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

