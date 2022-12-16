Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $477.00 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

