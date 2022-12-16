Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $4.10 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $397,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $410,696,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 4.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.17.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

