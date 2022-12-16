Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

EXC stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.