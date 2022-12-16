Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.