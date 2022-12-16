Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Hershey were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $9,807,121 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

HSY stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day moving average of $224.24. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $185.72 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

