Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter valued at $162,000. 8.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

