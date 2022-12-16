Tuttle Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDOT. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 2,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,055. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

