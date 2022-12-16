Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,352,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $14,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 14.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 814,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 102,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,002. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.