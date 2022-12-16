Tuttle Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Fortress Capital Acquisition comprises 1.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCAX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 342,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 201,466 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,809. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

