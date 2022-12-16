Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $475,000 Stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. New Vista Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of New Vista Acquisition worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVSA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 22.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 664,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVSA traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

