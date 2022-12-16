Tuttle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 162,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 230.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 268,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 187,168 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 35.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of VTIQ remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,464. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.