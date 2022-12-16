Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIER. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 113,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIER traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

