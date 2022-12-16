Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 6,190 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACII. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $4,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Price Performance

ACII traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,278. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.