Tuttle Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRRX. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth $365,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

