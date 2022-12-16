Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.90. Tuya shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $933.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
