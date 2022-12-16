Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.90. Tuya shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 1,599 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $933.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tuya by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

