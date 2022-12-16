UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($26.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:SDF opened at €18.98 ($19.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €14.62 ($15.38) and a 52 week high of €36.45 ($38.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

