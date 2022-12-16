UBS Group Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $260.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.79.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LOW opened at $208.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.70. The stock has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.