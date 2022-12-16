Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.20 to 20.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

