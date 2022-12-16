Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $62.08 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.08 million and approximately $750,039.18 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,012.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00608889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00281675 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00047474 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00054241 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.208914 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $744,099.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

