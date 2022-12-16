United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 175,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,995,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 80.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $39,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.