UpHealth (UPH) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UpHealth to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UpHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,574.64%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 86.47%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.09 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 35.49

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UpHealth’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

UpHealth competitors beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About UpHealth

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.