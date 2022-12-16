UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut UserTesting from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.
UserTesting Price Performance
USER stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -12.86. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.99.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
