UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on USER. Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut UserTesting from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Price Performance

USER stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -12.86. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About UserTesting

In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $74,704.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,704.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at $194,270.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO De Loo Kaj Van sold 13,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $101,297.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 279,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,050.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.