Utrust Tops One Day Volume of $3.47 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and $3.47 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

