VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 425 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.21). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £395.57 million and a PE ratio of 439.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 463.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

