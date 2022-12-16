Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $991,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $999,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNA opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

