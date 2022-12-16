Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth $14,964,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $328.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.76. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.50.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

