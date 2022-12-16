Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 474.5% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VDC stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

