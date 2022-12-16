Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.89. 36,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

