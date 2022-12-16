Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 659,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

