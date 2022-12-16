Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $165,102,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

