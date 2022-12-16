Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Lessened by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $247.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day moving average is $238.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

