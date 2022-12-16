Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $107.66. 55,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,492. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

