Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,877 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $71,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 59,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.50. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,399. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

