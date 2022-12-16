Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $178.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

