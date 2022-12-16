Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.