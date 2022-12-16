Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 58,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,115. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.