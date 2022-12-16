Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

